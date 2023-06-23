Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $332,872.23

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.03 million and approximately $332,872.23 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00004130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,148.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00285618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00505655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00475917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00056265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,690,494 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

