Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00004079 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $89.50 million and $408,445.98 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,006.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00295264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00594810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.00493837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00060531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,698,399 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

