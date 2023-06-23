Ergo Price Hits $1.26 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00004217 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $89.04 million and $442,716.74 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,878.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00287751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00500846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00459649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00056545 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,673,052 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

