ESR-Logos REIT (OTC:CGIUF) vs. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

ESR-Logos REIT (OTC:CGIUF – Get Rating) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ESR-Logos REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESR-Logos REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

ESR-Logos REIT presently has a consensus target price of C$0.35, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than ESR-Logos REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

10.4% of ESR-Logos REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ESR-Logos REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESR-Logos REIT N/A N/A N/A C$0.04 6.29 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $388.15 million 0.48 -$226.72 million ($3.76) -0.76

ESR-Logos REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESR-Logos REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ESR-Logos REIT pays an annual dividend of C$0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ESR-Logos REIT pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ESR-Logos REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESR-Logos REIT N/A N/A N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -57.38% -18.10% -4.26%

Summary

ESR-Logos REIT beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESR-Logos REIT

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006. ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2020 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 57 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.1 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.1 billion6. The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 78% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of March 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

