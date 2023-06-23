Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $15.70. Euronav shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 179,427 shares changing hands.

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DNB Markets upped their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $23,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,274.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter valued at $11,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

