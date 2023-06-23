EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.99. EVI Industries shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 21,671 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EVI Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 609.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 705.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

