Evmos Price Reaches $0.0976 on Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $610,033.68 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

