Exact Sciences Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $95.05 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

