Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 169,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 381,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $629.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,152,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,027.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 14,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,152,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,027.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,950. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

