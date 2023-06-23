FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $440.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reiterated an initiates rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.30.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $404.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $360.06 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

