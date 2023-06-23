FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.75-$15.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.75-15.15 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $19.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,828. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $360.06 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $441.30.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

