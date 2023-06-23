Family Investment Center Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 159,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

