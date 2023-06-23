Family Investment Center Inc. Buys 1,252 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

