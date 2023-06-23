Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $186,310.47 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $186,310.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,408,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,950,170.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $185,529.06.

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. 6,572,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,858. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

