FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Trimmed by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.3% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $232.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.69.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

