FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 2,774,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,285,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Specifically, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $750,520.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,691 shares of company stock worth $3,066,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

FIGS Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

