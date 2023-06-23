Financial Comparison: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) versus CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 15.82% 41.56% 11.20% CareCloud 0.03% 0.04% 0.03%

Risk & Volatility

Progress Software has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 2 4 0 2.67 CareCloud 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Progress Software and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Progress Software presently has a consensus price target of $60.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Progress Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of CareCloud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progress Software and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $621.32 million 3.84 $95.07 million $2.23 24.70 CareCloud $133.49 million 0.37 $5.43 million ($0.75) -4.21

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progress Software beats CareCloud on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit, DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; and Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules. Further, the company offers project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. is a healthcare information technology (IT) company, which engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the Healthcare IT and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment offers a proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solutions, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications. The Practice Management segment provides medical practices as well as telemedicine, management, bill-paying and financial advisory services. The company was founded by Mahmud Haq in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

