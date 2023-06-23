Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 3,505 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VEU stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

