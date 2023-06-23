Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 95,766 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3,600.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

