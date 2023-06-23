Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,023 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

