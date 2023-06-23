Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 355 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $130.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.