Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 864 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

