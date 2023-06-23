Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys Shares of 111,195 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,849 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,014,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after acquiring an additional 424,276 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,366,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after acquiring an additional 223,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 573,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILF opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

