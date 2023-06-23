Financial Management Professionals Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,890,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18,734.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

