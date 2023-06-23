Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

TXN stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average is $173.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

