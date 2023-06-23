Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,037,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,296 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $109.39 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.