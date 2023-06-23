Financial Review: Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) vs. Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mobilicom alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mobilicom and Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boeing 0 6 10 0 2.63

Profitability

Boeing has a consensus target price of $221.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Boeing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Mobilicom.

This table compares Mobilicom and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A Boeing -5.86% N/A -4.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobilicom and Boeing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom $2.33 million 2.86 N/A N/A N/A Boeing $70.54 billion 1.75 -$4.94 billion ($6.92) -29.68

Mobilicom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Summary

Mobilicom beats Boeing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

(Get Rating)

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems, global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft, and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages over

Receive News & Ratings for Mobilicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobilicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.