Financial Survey: Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) and Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Zumiez shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Zumiez shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Boot Barn shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zumiez and Boot Barn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez 0.33% 0.78% 0.41% Boot Barn 10.29% 24.07% 11.63%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez $958.38 million 0.34 $21.03 million $0.15 109.40 Boot Barn $1.66 billion 1.47 $170.55 million $5.62 14.48

This table compares Zumiez and Boot Barn’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boot Barn has higher revenue and earnings than Zumiez. Boot Barn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zumiez, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zumiez and Boot Barn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez 0 2 0 0 2.00 Boot Barn 0 2 6 0 2.75

Zumiez currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.97%. Boot Barn has a consensus price target of $88.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Zumiez’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Boot Barn.

Risk & Volatility

Zumiez has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boot Barn has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boot Barn beats Zumiez on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. The company also operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites, including bootbarn.com; sheplers.com; and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

