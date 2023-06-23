First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.30

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.30 and traded as low as $27.06. First Bancshares shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 109,527 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FBMS. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $808.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 759.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Bancshares by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 19.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

