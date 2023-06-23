First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $1 Billion Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 17.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 6.64% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,002,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,239,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,461,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,064,000 after buying an additional 369,379 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $59.81. 406,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,078. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

