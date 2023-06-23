First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Command Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.3% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 342,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.