First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $630,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.44. 140,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.54. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

