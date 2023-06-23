First Command Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 713,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.