First Command Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.09. 325,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.34. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.