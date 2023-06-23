First Command Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Command Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.91. 1,673,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,842. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

