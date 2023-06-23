First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 12,707 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Command Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 631,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 95,781 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Aflac by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. 359,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

