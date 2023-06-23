First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 13,712 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,632. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.