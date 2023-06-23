First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Command Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,962,544 shares of company stock valued at $676,031,097 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,796. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $319.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

