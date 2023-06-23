First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,695 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Command Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,011,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,780,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

