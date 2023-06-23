First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 850 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.29. 445,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,583. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day moving average is $161.39. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

