First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 995,283 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 9.0% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $88,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 211,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

