First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000.

Shares of FDL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 190,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

