Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 179.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $119.79. The stock had a trading volume of 278,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.