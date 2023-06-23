Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.49. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 236,963 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the business of issuing resource specializing in uranium exploration and development. It focuses on the growth and advancement of Patterson Lake South project. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Articles

