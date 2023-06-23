FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Head-To-Head Analysis

FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FlexiInternational Software and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex 2 3 5 0 2.30

Vertex has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Vertex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vertex $491.62 million 5.76 -$12.30 million ($0.21) -89.00

FlexiInternational Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex.

Profitability

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A Vertex -5.91% 12.20% 3.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex beats FlexiInternational Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Vertex, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc.

