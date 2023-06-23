Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.81

Jun 23rd, 2023

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

