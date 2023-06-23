Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.81

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

