Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.81

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
