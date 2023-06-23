Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 3,687 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of GEHCV stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $66.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

