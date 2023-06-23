Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 20,405 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 32,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $96,891.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,743,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,076,759.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $36,209.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,427,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 32,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $96,891.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,743,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,076,759.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,631 shares of company stock worth $429,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.72. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

