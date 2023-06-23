Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 337 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

