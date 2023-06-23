Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $300.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

